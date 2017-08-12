Woman involved in fiery triple-fatal wreck goes before judge

Amber Nicole Perera, 29, of Brandon is charged with three counts of DUI manslaughter, DUI serious bodily injury, tampering with evidence and a hit-and-run failure to remain at the scene involving serious injury or death. (Photo: Tampa Police Department)

TAMPA -- The woman arrested after a fiery wreck on the Selmon Expressway Thursday claimed three lives will be held in the Hillsborough County Jail without bail at least until next week. That’s the ruling from a judge Saturday morning.

Amber Nicole Perera, 29, will be in court again on Wednesday for a pretrial hearing, at which time bail could be set, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Perera was behind the wheel Thursday on the Selmon Expressway eastbound when she lost control of her car, hit another vehicle and sent it into the westbound lanes, where it was hit by two other vehicles and burst into flames.

Three people in that car, including a child, were killed. One person was pulled from the wreckage by a good Samaritan.

Police say Perera continues driving and was arrested a short time later after her car could go no further because of damage.

Perera’s grandmother has told the Tampa Bay Times that her granddaughter had a seizure right before the wreck, though the arrest report made no mention of a medical emergency.

Perera faces three counts of DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and destruction of evidence.

