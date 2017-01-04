Woman killed in crash on U.S. 19 in Pinellas

One person is and two others are wounded after a shooting Wednesday at 3827 1st Ave. S.

A 71-year-old woman from Canada was killed Wednesday in a crash on U.S. Highway 19, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 7 p.m., a 2007 Ford Crown Victoria taxi cab driven by Joseph Castro Jr., 37, of Clearwater, was northbound on U.S. 19 approaching Royal Boulevard. Meanwhile, a 2011 Ford Mustang driven by Brandon Brooks, 20, of Largo, was southbound on U.S. 19.

According to troopers, the cab turned left in front of the Ford, which struck the cab's passenger side.

Passenger Mignonne Coyle, of Ontario, Canada, was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, where she died of her injuries. Fellow passenger Frank Coyle, 72, also of Ontario, and Castro were taken to Bayfront Medical Center with serious injuries.

Brooks and his passenger were not hurt.

Charges are pending.

U.S. 19 remained closed in both directions late Wednesday.

