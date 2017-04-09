Woman killed in Pasco motorcycle crash

A motorcycle passenger was killed Sunday when the driver lost control of the bike, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 4:51 p.m., a 2002 Yamaha XV1700 driven by Anthony Joseph Pilotti, 44, of Spring Hill, was eastbound on State Road 52 approaching the intersection with Moon Lake Road.

Troopers said the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and hit the raised center median, ejecting Pilotti and his passenger, Holly Starcia Rich, 49, of Spring Hill.

Rich died at the scene. Pilotti was taken to Bayonet Point Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Neither one was wearing a helmet.

Charges are pending.

© 2017 WTSP-TV