​Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on 4th Street North near 74th Avenue North.

The vehicle struck and killed an older woman shortly after 6 p.m. The driver is cooperating with investigators.

4th Street will remain closed in both directions between 73rd and 75th Avenue North for several hours.

