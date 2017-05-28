Woman killed in Temple Terrace apartment fire

A woman died in an apartment fire in Temple Terrace early Sunday morning.
Shortly before 3am, Temple Terrace Fire Rescue was called to Park Apartments at 11115 Normandy Circle, where they found a first-floor unit on fire. The fire caused damage to 12 units.
Officials said a woman died in the fire. Her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Units from Tampa Fire Rescue and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue helped battle the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs