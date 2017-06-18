Woman kills ex in Pasco in what deputies say was case of self-defense

A woman fatally shot her ex-boyfriend in Pasco County Saturday night. And police are calling it a case of self-defense.
It happened just before 10:30am in Zephyrills. Police say Frank Harrison, 45, went to his ex’s house armed with an assault rifle. Investigators say he had made threats against her before.
The ex-girlfriend says she opened the door and fatally shot Harrison.
At this point, no arrests have been made. Deputies believe it’s a case of self-defense.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs