Woman kills ex in Pasco in what deputies say was case of self-defense

WTSP 7:16 AM. EDT June 18, 2017

A woman fatally shot her ex-boyfriend in Pasco County Saturday night.  And police are calling it a case of self-defense.

It happened just before 10:30am in Zephyrills.  Police say Frank Harrison, 45, went to his ex’s house armed with an assault rifle.  Investigators say he had made threats against her before.

The ex-girlfriend says she opened the door and fatally shot Harrison.

At this point, no arrests have been made.  Deputies believe it’s a case of self-defense.
 

