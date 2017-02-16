Polk woman shares her story about losing home in brush fire

Ashley Felts tells 10News reporter Shannon Valladolid that she lost the home she build in July, 2016. (Photo: WTSP)

Ashley Felts describes the past 24 hours as a nightmare.

“I just pulled up to what used to be our house, it’s not there anymore,” says Felts.

Felts and her family only took the clothes of their backs when they were forced to evacuate due to a massive brush fire in the area.

“I was really hard to be 45 minutes away from home with little to no information,” says Felts.

Not able to bring any pets, Felts was left wondering for many hours if they were okay.

“I cried, I just bawled. I couldn’t imagine leaving my animals but what do you do,” says Felts.

Fortunately, all 14 animals made it out alive.

A neighbor, who choose to stay behind, had called to tell the family their home was burning, even sending pictures.

