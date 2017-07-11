Woman ran over victim after argument, deputies say

A Gibsonton woman is charged with attempted second-degree murder after she ran down another woman she was arguing with, Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies said.

According to our news partners at TBO.com, Sasha Mendoza, 27, and a 38-year-old woman got into an argument about "parking concerns" at a home at 11300 block of Fish Hook Place about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim got into a car and drove away, while Mendoza and a passenger followed her in a Toyota Corrolla. When the victim stopped her car, got out and approached the Toyota, Mendoza sped up and struck her with her car, deputies said.

Mendoza fled, but was caught later.

For more, read the TBO.com story.

