Woman receives headstone for daughter's grave after two year fight

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - It's not unusual for Willease Johnson to visit her daughter's grave on Christmas Day.

But since Rena Carlisle's death in 2015, it's the first time Johnson is visiting her final resting place with a headstone.

Without it, Johnson often needed help finding her daughter’s unmarked grave. When she did find it, it was often overgrown with grass.

Johnson reached out to 10News after she paid for the marker, but never received it.

“All I was getting from him was a promise, and nothing was done until you all came in behind him," she said. "Then he came out and put something out here.”

Creal Funeral Home said the original granite marker was reordered in bronze to match the others at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater.

Johnson’s husband is also buried there, and while his marker is bronze, Carlisle’s is still granite.

“It’s not what I ordered but at least I know where my baby is,” she said.

Johnson now has a place to place flowers for her daughter.

“Every time I’d visit her grave I’d say 'baby, Sugar Mama is here,'" she said. "I would talk to her just like I would talk to her if she was alive. We talked every day.”

Johnson finally feels her daughter is getting some of the respect she deserves.

“If ya’ll hadn’t come in behind them we’d still be waiting because they weren’t moving at all," she said. "It took them two years and they didn’t do anything."

