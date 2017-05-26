Woman says airlines is holding her dog hostage

Mary Nguyen recently shipped her 8-month-old German Shepherd, Bunny, to live with her husband in Guatemala.

A Minnesota woman is speaking out against Delta Airlines, claiming her puppy has been held in custody for more than 24 hours over paperwork that airline officials misplaced.

Mary Nguyen, a 25-year-old student in Minneapolis, recently shipped her 8-month-old German Shepherd, Bunny, to live with her husband in Guatemala. Nguyen tells CBS News that officials at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City have all the required paperwork they need to release the dog from custody but are refusing to do so.

"They have all the documents they need on their scratch pad to release her but refuse to do so without the hard copy that they lost [but tracked down]," she said Friday evening. "The document has been in their possession the whole [time] since I've surrendered my dog over and now they won't release my dog die to documents that they lost."

Nguyen told MarketWatch that she paid Pet Air Carrier $3,000 to transport Bunny on a Delta flight and drove to Wisconsin to have the paperwork endorsed. But now, Delta Airlines in Guatemala are demanding an additional $3,000 before her husband can take the dog home.

She told the outlet that she's dealing with a "hostage situation" and she isn't sure what to do next.

"We are out of options, we are just waiting now," Nguyen told MarketWatch. "I am tired and stressed -- it's overwhelming. I've been making a lot of phone calls and trying to figure something out, but there are no answers."

A spokesperson for Delta did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

