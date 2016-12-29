Woman shot in the face at S.C. gun range dies

The Skip-J Range in Anderson County. (Photo: Mike Ellis/Independent Mail)

A 24-year-old woman died overnight after being shot in the eye Monday at the Skip-J Range in Anderson County and spending several days on life support.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said Sarah Bonner of Lawrenceville, Georgia, died during the night.

Bonner had been visiting friends and family during the holidays.

Shore said an autopsy will be done to retrieve the bullet from her head. The bullet will be able to help investigators determine which of several guns fired the shot and whether it was accidental, he said.

He said several guns were taken by investigators and there were believed to be several people near the woman at the time she was shot.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting and investigators have not ruled out an accidental shooting, Lt. Sheila Cole said in an email Wednesday.

