Woman who streamed Minnesota shooting charged in assault

Diamond Reynolds arrested for assault. Credit: St. Paul Police

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A woman who live streamed the fatal shooting of her boyfriend during a traffic stop in Minnesota last year has been charged with second- and third-degree assault.

Twenty-seven-year-old Diamond Reynolds was charged Friday in Ramsey County with two felony counts of assault. Interim bail was set at $90,000, and Reynolds is scheduled to make her first court appearance Monday.

St. Paul police say they arrested Reynolds and two other women Thursday after a woman reported being attacked Tuesday. The criminal complaint says Reynolds struck the victim in the head with a hammer, knocking her to the ground. The complaint says Reynolds continued hitting the woman in the head with the hammer, then smashed the windshield of the victim's car.



Online court records do not list an attorney who could comment on Reynolds' behalf.



Reynolds used Facebook Live to show the bloody aftermath after her boyfriend, 32-year-old Philando Castile, was shot by a police officer during a July 6 traffic stop in suburban St. Paul. The officer has since been charged with manslaughter.

Associated Press and KARE 11 Staff