Woman's scathing obituary goes viral

It’s a brutally honest obituary, which appears to be written by the family of a woman who died after a long battle with drug addiction and depression.

Cornelia June Rogers Miller, who was born in 1934, died earlier this year. She lived in Gainesville.

The obituary listed out all of the people she is survived by, including her nine grandchildren. But then the obit adds, ‘We wish she could have appreciated the abundance of life she was given.’

It went on to say ‘drugs were a major love in her life as June had no hobbies, made no contribution to society and rarely shared a kind word or deed in her life.’

It did mention there were some fond memories, but ended noting that there will be ‘no service, no prayers and no closure for the family she spent a lifetime tearing apart.’

That obituary may sound harsh, but it’s not the most brutal obit we’ve seen this year. Back in February the family of a Texas man put an obituary out about a man who leaves behind ‘two relieved children’ and ‘countless other victims.’

