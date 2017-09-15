Women get in on the 'hot cop challenge' following Hurricane Irma

You’ve seen all the ‘hot cops’ posts about first responders in Florida. Well, the ladies have joined it!

Meet the women of the Coral Springs Police Department. On Friday afternoon, they posted their own picture of five women they say represent the training unit, SWAT team, strategic enforcement team, road patrol and youth liaison unit.

The post goes on to say they are just as capable of protecting and serving the community as the men are.

If you appreciate the photo, they ask that you visit honorguardinc.com and donate to the Broward County Police Memorial.



