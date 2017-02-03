Work begins to fill massive Mosaic sinkhole

MULBERRY, FLA. - About five months after a massive sinkhole opened at Mosaic’s New Wales plant in Mulberry, the company has begun filling it. The process is called grouting. They’re essentially filling the sinkhole with concrete.

In an email, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said, “the initial grouting phase will stabilize the base of the sinkhole, which is critical for moving forward with closure of the sinkhole opening.”

When the sinkhole opened last August, millions of gallons of radioactive water from the fertilizer plant leaked into Florida’s aquifer.

People who lived near the plant became worried their drinking water might be contaminated. Mosaic offered free well water testing and bottled water to anyone who requested it.

As of right now, the DEP says no wells were contaminated because of the sinkhole.

The company began looking into ways to fill the sinkhole shortly after it opened. They found the widest spot is about 152 feet, and the gypsum that was at the top was about 220 feet below ground. Gypsum is a byproduct of making fertilizer.

Mosaic said last year they hope to have the sinkhole filled as early as May.

(© 2017 WTSP)