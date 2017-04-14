Worker run over by garbage truck in New Port Richey

File image of a garbage truck (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images, (c) Comstock)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A 25-year-old Spring Hill man died Friday morning after he fell from the back of the garbage truck and was run over.

Florida Highway Patrol said that the incident occurred at 5:59 a.m. when the garbage truck was backing up at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Tipton Avenue in New Port Richey.

The victim, who has not been identified, was standing on the right rear of the truck and went under the truck which continued in the reverse direction.

Paramedics took the victim to Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point where he was pronounced dead.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV