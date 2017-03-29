'World's tallest house' for sale

Aerial shot of the home. (Photo: Lyle Lundberg/Tourfactory)

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - At 2365 Skyline Drive in Prescott is a home like no other in Arizona -- maybe even the world.

Billed as the world’s tallest single-family house, "Falcon Nest" soars near Prescott's Thumb Butte at 124-feet tall.

Designed by Phoenix architect Sukumar Pal and built in 1994, the 6,200 square foot, 10-story home features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, solar technology, alternative heating and cooling sources, glass ceilings, and Arizona views that stretch for miles.

According to the listing, the home "affords views for over 120 miles to the San Francisco Peaks, Thumb Butte, Humphreys Peak and Bill Williams Mountain."

"The science and passion behind this architecture has intrigued my interest," said listing agent Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, "to not only learn, but offer this special opportunity to one lucky person who will cherish the legacy Mr. Pal has left behind."

Aazami said the reactions from those who have viewed the home have ranged from "very interesting" to "what was he thinking," "Why hasn't anyone else thought of this?" and "what a view." One person even said it could be their "getaway place."

And it could be your getaway place for just a cool $1.5 million, an actual drop from the home's $2.8 million price tag in 2015 -- the result of a "motivated seller," Aazami said, who may eventually go to auction with the home.

PHOTOS: Look inside 'world's tallest house' in Prescott

© 2017 KPNX-TV