Would-be thief gets good workout...but nothing else

This guy didn't get away with much of anything but a great workout.

10News staff , WTSP 7:50 PM. EST February 16, 2017

Police in Massachusetts caught a would-be thief on video getting a good workout…but nothing else.

The video is from around 3am at a market in the town of Norwood.  In it, you can see a white man with a tall thin build throw a boulder multiple times at the business to try to get in.  But each time he threw the big rock, it bounced right back.

Police say he was scared off by a vehicle at the home behind him.  He remains on the loose.

This isn’t the only break-in fail lately.  Just last week, we posted video of these two winners trying to get into a story in Florida, but were turned away by some pretty strong glass!
 

