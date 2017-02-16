Would-be thief gets good workout...but nothing else

Police in Massachusetts caught a would-be thief on video getting a good workout…but nothing else.
The video is from around 3am at a market in the town of Norwood. In it, you can see a white man with a tall thin build throw a boulder multiple times at the business to try to get in. But each time he threw the big rock, it bounced right back.
Police say he was scared off by a vehicle at the home behind him. He remains on the loose.
This isn’t the only break-in fail lately. Just last week, we posted video of these two winners trying to get into a story in Florida, but were turned away by some pretty strong glass!
