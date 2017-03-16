Would you want a doctor to see you during a 24-hour shift?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Dog owner wants answers after tragedy
-
Search for pair continues through night
-
Markeith Loyd led to jail after medical treatment
-
Navasota Train Death Vigil
-
Woman jumps from trunk to escape kidnapper
-
Violent standoff in Pinellas
-
Family grieves loss of teen in crash
-
Blind woman and guide dog kicked off American Airline flight
-
Dads dance at wedding
-
Trooper takes abandoned puppies into custody and adopts the
More Stories
-
Gov. Scott: State Attorney Ayala must recuse herself…Mar 16, 2017, 12:07 p.m.
-
Should first-year doctors be allowed to work 24-hour shifts?Mar 16, 2017, 10:42 a.m.
-
School officer makes prom night memorable for Lakeland teenMar 16, 2017, 12:19 p.m.