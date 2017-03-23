Wounded Marine gets brand new home in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. -- A wounded Marine has a brand new home in Tarpon Springs.

Marine Tim Palmer was deployed to Kuwait and Iraq for seven months as part of the initial Iraq invasion in 2003. He was wounded by an RPG. His goals were to own a house and have a career as a firefighter.

The house goal was achieved Thursday morning, thanks to Wells Fargo and Military Warriors Support Foundation.

We were there Thursday as he got a look inside his home for the first time.

Reporter Jenny Dean is following this story for 10News today. Watch for her report coming up at 5pm.

© 2017 WTSP-TV