Wrong-way crash in Dover injures 3, closes SR-60

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a wrong-way crash with injury on State Road 60 (Hopewell Rd.) in Dover.

According to FHP, about 12:15 p.m., 1999 Dodge Ram pickup driven by James Edward Cissell, 75, of Lithia was northbound on Turkey Creek Road and turned left onto SR-60 into the eastbound lanes, traveling westbound. The Dodge traveled into the median and collided with a sign post.

Continuing westbound in the eastbound lanes, the Dodge then sideswiped three other eastbound vehicles. East of Sydney Washer Road, the Dodge then collided head-on with 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Teresa Ann Flowers, 53, of Plant City.

The Chevrolet spun and came to rest in the median while the Dodge overturned and came to rest in the outside eastbound lane.

Cissell was taken to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries. Flowers and her passenger, Conda Gail Griffith, 73, of Plant City, were taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, troopers said.

SR-60 at Sydney Washer Road is closed as FHP investigates the crash.

#Wrongway driver crash w/ serious injury SR-60 and Sydney Washer Road. Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/7c4LTdnRuQ — Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) February 10, 2017

Drivers are asked to use caution while driving in the area. There was no timeframe announced for when the roadway will reopen.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

(© 2017 WTSP)