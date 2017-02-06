Wrong-way driver had stolen gun, Pinellas deputies say

A wrong-way driver turned out to be a felon with a stolen gun, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to arrest affidavits, a deputy driving an undercover vehicle about 9:05 p.m. Saturday saw a BMW 3 Series run a stop sign at 15th Avenue South and 51st Street South in Gulfport. The deputy then saw the vehicle lights being shut off and the car travel against the flow of traffic, making other vehicles pull off the road to avoid a collision.

The deputy then saw the driver flee the vehicle on foot in the area of 15th Avenue S. and 43rd Street South. The driver, Shaquille N. McKinney, 24, of St. Petersburg, was apprehended in the 4300 block of 16th Avenue South after deputies chased him.

When the vehicle was searched, deputies found a .40 caliber Glock handgun on the passenger seat. A records search found the gun had been stolen in Clearwater, an affidavit said.

McKinney's license had been suspended after a previous conviction for driving while license was suspended or revoked. He was a felon because he had been convicted in 2009 of cocaine possession.

McKinney was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, reckless driving, driving while license was suspended or revoked, resisting an officer without violence and grand theft. He was released from jail after posting $20,400 bail.

