Wrong-way driving incidents becoming more common

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - Drivers going the wrong way causing deadly crashes is becoming an epidemic on our roads. Today 29-year-old Shontel Nicole Chase of New Port Richey slammed into a pickup truck on the Sunshine Skyway bridge, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Both drivers tried to swerve at the last second, but the impact sent Chase's car up against the wall, killing her. Palmertto's Jon Allen Mitchell, 55, is in the hospital according to his family.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to pay for Chase's funeral expenses.

Troopers tell us that this year alone they've had 10 reports of wrong-way drivers on the Skyway Bridge alone.

Two other people can speak to the same terrifying, hair-raising and bone-chilling experiences. Ray Kelly from the Baltimore-Washington area says a wrong-way driver barreled straight towards him in St. Petersburg recently. He said, "I flashed my lights ... blew my horn ... and the person luckily moved to the opposite side I was on and onto the shoulder. It's very alarming."

Tara Juliana says it happened to her back in New York. She was helpless because she was a passenger in her friend's car when a wrong-way driver crossed into their path. She said, "Luckily the driver was a good driver and she got away from the situation. You think you're going to die."

Sergeant Steve Gaskins of the Florida Highway Patrol says this holiday weekend all local law enforcement agencies are stepping up their patrols to keep you safe, but there are things you can do too. Gaskins added, "Basically get out of the way (of wrong-way drivers). Get out of the way. There's no other way to say it."

Gaskins adds that to avoid a horrible wrong-way crash, stay right at night. "What we've noticed is that they see what is a divided highway. They see it as a two-lane road, for example, so if you're driving in the left lane to them it appears that they're driving on the correct side of the road.

"If you see headlights coming at you, and this is where driving undistracted is so important, keep the phones down because I want you to see the headlights coming towards you as far away as possible. If you see that pull off the road as far as you can. Reduce the speed if nothing else."

(© 2016 WTSP)