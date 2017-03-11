WTSP
Ybor City building fire shuts down roads

10News staff , WTSP 7:09 AM. EST March 11, 2017

TAMPA -- Several roads were closed early Saturday morning following a building fire in Ybor City.

The fire happened at the Ybor Resort & Spa near the intersection of 8th Avenue and 15th Street.  Though the fire is under control, several area streets are closed.

We’re following  this story on 10News and will post any new information as we get it.

