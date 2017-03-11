Ybor City building fire shuts down roads

TAMPA -- Several roads were closed early Saturday morning following a building fire in Ybor City.

The fire happened at the Ybor Resort & Spa near the intersection of 8th Avenue and 15th Street. Though the fire is under control, several area streets are closed.

Crews working major fire near 8th Ave & 15th Street in historic Ybor City. #wtsp pic.twitter.com/yJDFVvahhl — Beau Zimmer (@Zimm10) March 11, 2017

