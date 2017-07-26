Yikes! Border agents find live king cobras in potato chip cans

The U.S Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating a California man after he was caught trying to import several endangered species.

Police arrested him after border patrol agents found three king cobra snakes packed into a can of chips.

Agents also found three albino soft shelled turtles while inspecting the same package, as well as other endangered animals while serving a search warrant at his home.

He's been charged with illegally importing merchandise into the U.S.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV