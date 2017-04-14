Clean needles now available for drug users in vending machines

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Heroin and HIV rates are on the rise, and one city is taking a unique approach to try to get that number back down.

Las Vegas is now the first place in the country to have vending machines that dispense free needles to drug addicts.

They look just like any other vending machine, except no money is required.

If someone pushes a button, a kit drops. Inside the kit, there's a box of 10 syringes, a rubber tourniquet, a needle disposal container, alcohol swabs and band aids.



There's also an information sheet about where you can find treatment.

