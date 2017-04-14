WTSP
Close

Clean needles now available for drug users in vending machines

Las Vegas is offering up clean needles through a vending machine so that people don't use dirty ones for drug use.

10News staff , WTSP 7:13 PM. EDT April 14, 2017

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Heroin and HIV rates are on the rise, and one city is taking a unique approach to try to get that number back down.

Las Vegas is now the first place in the country to have vending machines that dispense free needles to drug addicts.

They look just like any other vending machine, except no money is required.

If someone pushes a button, a kit drops.  Inside the kit, there's a box of 10 syringes, a rubber tourniquet, a needle disposal container, alcohol swabs and band aids.

There's also an information sheet about where you can find treatment.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Sheriff to heroin dealers: 'We're coming for you. Run!'

WTSP

Heroin, opioid users could be forced into treatment under new bill

WTSP

Police: Mom demanded heroin while in labor

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories