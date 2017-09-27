You had ONE job: Disney sign leads to 'Epoct'

The sign was still up on Wednesday.

A road sign on Walt Disney World property has a Goofy-level spelling error on it.

Instead of directing drivers to Epcot, it leads them to "Epoct."

WKMG confirmed the sign was still up on Wednesday afternoon.

Epcot stands for "Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow," a futuristic city that was Walt Disney's original plan for Florida before he died.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV