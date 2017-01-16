Young girl gets stuck inside Clearwater chimney

CLEARWATER, FLA. - A young girl had to be rescued after she somehow became stuck in a chimney in Clearwater.
The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. about the stuck girl in the 500 block of Woodlawn Street. Firefighters worked to remove parts of the chimney to free her.
Just before 7 p.m., we learned she was freed. Thankfully, she only had a bruised knee and did not require hospitalization.
At this point, we don’t have any word on how she got stuck.
