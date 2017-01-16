WTSP
Close

Young girl gets stuck inside Clearwater chimney

WTSP 7:35 PM. EST January 16, 2017

CLEARWATER, FLA. - A young girl had to be rescued after she somehow became stuck in a chimney in Clearwater.

The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. about the stuck girl in the 500 block of Woodlawn Street. Firefighters worked to remove parts of the chimney to free her.

Just before 7 p.m., we learned she was freed. Thankfully, she only had a bruised knee and did not require hospitalization.

At this point, we don’t have any word on how she got stuck.

(© 2017 WTSP)

WTSP

Me-ouch! La. kitty gets stuck in garage door

WTSP

Mom: Coin stuck in baby's throat for 37 days before docs noticed

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories