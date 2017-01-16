Young girl gets stuck inside Clearwater chimney

This is the hole that firefighters pulled the young girl out of the chimney. She did not need to go to the hospital. Had only a bruised knee (Photo: Clearwater Public Safety)

CLEARWATER, FLA. - A young girl had to be rescued after she somehow became stuck in a chimney in Clearwater.

The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. about the stuck girl in the 500 block of Woodlawn Street. Firefighters worked to remove parts of the chimney to free her.

Just before 7 p.m., we learned she was freed. Thankfully, she only had a bruised knee and did not require hospitalization.

At this point, we don’t have any word on how she got stuck.

