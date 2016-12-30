Police put their lives on the line every day, and get put into plenty of dangerous situations. Such was the case Wednesday during a SWAT standoff in Lakeland. But they say a simple message from a young girl reminded them how much they’re appreciated.

The 11-hour standoff started after a domestic disturbance call. Police surrounded an apartment where they say Nelson Santiago, 44, was inside. Police used a chemical agent to get Santiago out, but say he tried to take off on foot. A K-9 officer was able to track him down and he was arrested.



It was a terrifying scene for residents in the area, and after the standoff ended, police say a girl who looked to be about 8 years old came up to Assistant Chief Garcia and handed him a note that read, “I love your team.”

Lakeland police posted about it, ending with “This is why our officers will spend all night held up with a suspect, wear an extra sixty pounds of gear, wade through chemical agents, and not stop until the threat is over. To make sure that little girls like this one feel safe!”

Job well done, police!



