Young, nonverbal girl found wandering alone in Cleveland

(Photo: Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services)

CLEVELAND - A young girl was found wandering at East 78th Street and Saint Claire Avenue early Sunday evening. Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services needs your help reuniting her with her family.

Cleveland Police say she was found on the porch of a vacant house and that a citizen found her. Police were unable to locate the child's family.

WKYC also learned that this child is nonverbal, so she is unable to speak to anyone who is tying to help her.

Children and Family Services tell WKYC that the young girl has been taken to MetroHealth and doctors there believe she is between 14 and 15 months old. She weighs 20 pounds and is about 29 inches tall.

Child and Family Services say when she was found, she was wearing the same clothing that is pictured in these photos, including the jacket and boots.

Cleveland Fifth District Police is assisting in this case.

Anyone who has any information should call 696-KIDS.

No further information is available at this time. Keep with WKYC as we learn more on this case.

© 2017 WKYC-TV