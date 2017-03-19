WTSP
Young Northwestern fans experiences near-win, then defeat

CBS Sports , WTSP 5:32 AM. EDT March 20, 2017

Northwestern fans got the full NCAA Tournament experience this week. The Wildcats made their first tournament appearance, won their first tournament game, and also lost a tournament game for the first time.

All of the emotions!

During the Wildcats’ second-round loss to No. 1 seed Gonzaga on Saturday, one Northwestern fan couldn’t hold it in, bursting into tears in anguish after an offensive foul against his team amid a comeback attempt.

To make the situation worse, the foul call was upgraded to a flagrant foul after video review. And the cameras zeroed in on the kid once again, showing him letting it all out for a second time.

Northwestern put up a tremendous fight but fell just short of achieving another first in a 79-73 loss to the Bulldogs.

