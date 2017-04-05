Young skateboarder dies from injuries after hit by car

Photo courtesy family.

METAIRIE, La. – A 14-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Metairie earlier this week has died.

The family of Ryan Marchand said the boy was in serious condition after a wreck Monday evening at the corner of West Metairie and N. Starrett streets.

The teen's mother, Leslie Migliore-Marchand, posted on Facebook Tuesday morning, saying "It's not good please don't stop praying we need a miracle.... Please keep my baby boy in your thoughts and prayers."

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Ryan Marchand was riding a skateboard near West Metairie and N. Starrett just before 7 p.m. Monday when he was struck by a vehicle.

A 29-year-old woman driving westbound on W. Metairie Street told deputies she hit something in the roadway but did not know what it was.

When she stopped to see what happened, authorities said she found the 14-year-old boy in the canal.

Officials said several people stopped and jumped into the canal to help the boy.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

