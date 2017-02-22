Your choices for the best margarita in Tampa Bay

Today’s National Margarita Day. You know you want to celebrate, but where in Tampa Bay do you find the best margaritas? That’s what we asked you on Tuesday night and here are some of your answers.
- VIP on Treasure Island
- Bahama Breeze
- American Legion Post 252 (ask for Mary!)
- Senor Ponchos
- Poblanos in Clearwater
- Red Mesa Cantina
- Bascom’s Chophouse
- Frenchy’s
- Cheddar’s in Largo
You can weigh in below, too! Where are Tampa Bay's best margaritas?
