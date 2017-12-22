Your help is needed to find missing Highlands Co. teen

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office hopes you can help them find a teen who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

They’re looking for 16-year-old Heysha Gonzalez-Perez. She never came home from Sebring High School Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing jeans and a green shirt.

If you know where she is, you’re asked to call 863-402-7200.

