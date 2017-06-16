Your help needed to find missing Highlands County woman

Investigators hope you can help them find a Highlands County woman who's been missing for nearly a month.

Amanda Holland was last seen May 23 in Highway Park. She was last heard from the next day. She's difficult to track because she reportedly has no phone, no car and no bank account.

Amanda is 25 years old. She is 5-foot-6 and 125 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Police believe she's possibly endangered.

If you have any information about where she may be, please contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7358.

