Your help needed to find missing Titusville teen

Police hope you can help them find a missing Florida teen.

A Missing Child Alert was issued for Jacob Mayo, 16, on Tuesday of Titusville. He’s believed to be with 51-year-old David Lewis.

Mayo stands 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs around 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray Dickies jacket, a black hoodie and black or dark gray pants. He identifies as a female and may answer to the name “Jackie.”

Lewis is a black man, standing 6 feet, 5 inches tall. He was black hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2007 black Chevrolet Silverado with Florida license number DTHA05.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or 911.

