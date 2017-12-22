Your kids can call and leave a message for Santa!

Santa’s about to take off on his annual trip around the globe, but your kids can leave him a message to listen to before he goes.
Ooma, a phone and security system, has a direct line to the jolly old elf, where kid can leave him a voice mail.
They can call between now and Christmas Day to leave a message and have their wishes granted.
The number is 844-544-OOMA.
