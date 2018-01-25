Your specialty license plate money might not go where you think

The Sunshine State may as well be called the License Plate State, for the 123 different options when it comes to specialty tags – with more likely on the way this year.

That extra $20 to $30 you spend each year for that piece of pride generally helps the cause you’re cheerleading – nature, universities, and nonprofits – but the money doesn’t always go where you might expect.

The top-selling plate in the state, the University of Florida, goes to help fund educational programs at the school. And the second-most-popular plate, sea turtles, helps fund the turtle programs through the Marine Resources Conservation Trust Fund through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. And the state’s No. 3 plate, FSU, also funds programs at the university.

QUIZ YOURSELF: How well do you know your Florida specialty plates?

REJECTS: See vanity Florida license plates that were rejected by the state

However, you probably didn’t know the No. 4 plate in the state, Endless Summer, puts most of its money not toward beach preservation, but instead goes to the Surfing Evolution & Preservation Foundation, which is trying to build a new surfing "experience" museum in Cocoa Beach.

10Investigates also exposed in 2012 how the “In God We Trust” plate wasn’t helping out the families of fallen first-responders and members of the military, as it had promised to. After the series aired, the state forced the executives behind the plate to turn the non-profit over to new directors.

Sports teams are also very popular, from the Miami Heat (10th in state) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13th) to the Florida Panthers (91st). But those funds don’t go to the teams directly; they go to state funds that help pay for pro stadiums, gold and fishing interests, as well as amateur sporting events.

Florida lawmakers are also currently discussing new plates for the Orlando City Soccer Club, the Florida Caribbean Charitable Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, and even a Ronald Reagan specialty plate. New tags have two years to reach 1,000 plates sold annually, or else the state revokes the design for lack of interest. Colleges are the only exception to the minimum rule.

Some legislators are also pushing for the University of Central Florida tag to read “National Champions” in honor of the team’s undefeated 2017 football season, which resulted in a No. 5 final national ranking.

Most popular specialty plates in Florida:

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA 97209 HELPING SEA TURTLES SURVIVE 77311 FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY 73265 ENDLESS SUMMER 62181 PROTECT WILD DOLPHINS 53198

Most popular pro teams in Florida:

MIAMI HEAT 37361 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 31503 MIAMI DOLPHINS 16854 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 8918 TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 7279 TAMPA BAY RAYS 5007 NASCAR 3422 ORLANDO MAGIC 3111 MIAMI MARLINS 2906 FLORIDA PANTHERS 2061

Most popular colleges in Florida:

UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA 97209 FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY 73265 UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI 25664 UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL FLORIDA 18220 FLORIDA A & M UNIVERSITY 16190 UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA 14907 FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY 2424 UNIVERSITY OF NORTH FLORIDA 1736 FLORIDA GULF COAST UNIVERSITY 1666 ROLLINS COLLEGE 1579

Where Tampa Bay Rays plates are most popular:

PINELLAS 1527 HILLSBOROUGH 1387 PASCO 548 MANATEE 289 POLK 183 SARASOTA 181 HERNANDO 104

Where Tampa Bay Buccaneers plates are most popular:

HILLSBOROUGH 9887 PINELLAS 5386 PASCO 2738 POLK 1216 MANATEE 1179 MIAMI-DADE 1125 ORANGE 1081 SARASOTA 927 HERNANDO 643

Where Tampa Bay Lightning plates are most popular:

HILLSBOROUGH 2606 PINELLAS 1569 PASCO 928 MANATEE 326 POLK 289 SARASOTA 258 HERNANDO 229

© 2018 WTSP-TV