YouTube prankster arrested for removing stop sign

BRADENTON, Fla. (WTSP) -- Popular YouTube prankster Charles Ross was arrested for grand theft, after deputies say he removed several stop signs from an intersection last September. Ross created an online fundraising page for help with legal fees.

Deputies got a tip in March, and found the video posted on Ross’ YouTube channel. The channel, called Ross Creations, has more than 500,000 subscribers.

He’s since taken the video down. In it, Ross called himself a “self-appointed traffic flow coordinator” and said the stop sign was unnecessary.

He was apologetic during a phone call with 10News reporter Grady Trimble.

“I care about people, and I don’t want people to get hurt, and if I do a bad idea, I want to own up to it and not make that same mistake twice,” Ross said.

This isn’t the first time Ross’ pranks have put him in a pickle. In 2013, he was arrested and pleaded guilty for giving strangers wedgies. He was arrested again that same year for streaking at a Rays game. He pleaded no contest.

Bradenton police, who are familiar with Ross because of previous pranks, hope he stops before he puts any more lives in danger.

“Everybody likes to see comedy online, but again, there’s a fine line between funny and dangerous,” Lt. Brian Thiers said.

