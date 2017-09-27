Yuck! Over 26,000 mosquitoes trapped in less than 24 hours

More than 26,000 mosquitos were trapped in less than 24 hours. Typically 500 mosquitos are trapped during this time of year. Officials believe standing water from Hurricane Irma has contributed to the increase. (Hernando County Mosquito Control)

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Joined together in death, they came in 10 different species.

All 26,000 plus of them - in just 16 hours.

They were found inside a mosquito trap in the Ridge Manor area just east of U.S. 301 and north of the Pasco County line.

Typically about 500 mosquitos are caught this time of year, but Hurricane Irma has helped increase the bloodsucker population, the Hernando County Mosquito Control said.

"The daily heat we've been having should help shorten the lifespan of the mosquitoes that have been terrorizing residents throughout the county," the department said on its Facebook page. "Nightly spray missions are helping knock down the adult populations, but more importantly, our field techs are out daily treating standing water to prevent new adults from hatching off."

Residents should cover up as much as possible and wear repellent, especially at night, the department said.

