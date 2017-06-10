2017 Belmont Stakes: How to watch, start time and odds in third Triple Crown race

Creator with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. up leads the field to the finish to win the 148th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 11, 2016, in Elmont, New York. (Photo: Cliff Hawkins, Getty Images)

The 149th running of the Belmont Stakes will be Saturday, June 10, with no clear candidate to take the race.

The $1.5 million Belmont Stakes will be broadcast live from Belmont Park, New York.

Coverage of the 1.5-mile race will begin at 3 p.m. ET on NBC Sports, and then will move over to NBC at 5 p.m. ET. Post time is scheduled at 6:37 p.m. ET. It will be livestreamed on NBC Sports Live.

There is no chance for a Triple Crown this year -- and the winners of Kentucky Derby (Always Dreaming) and Preakness (Cloud Computing) are both out. The only horse who will compete in all three races is Lookin At Lee.

The early odds-on favorite is Irish War Cry, with 7/2 odds to win. Japanese entry Epicharis isn't far behind at 4-1, with Lookin At Lee following closely at 5-1. One-eyed horse Patch, which ran in the Derby, is at 12/1 odds.

Here are the complete morning line odds, according to CBS Sports:

1. Twisted Tom 20/1

2. Tapwrit 6/1

3. Gormley 8/1

4. J Boys Echo 15/1

5. Hollywood Handsome 30/1

6. Lookin At Lee 5/1

7. Irish War Cry 7/2

8. Senior Investment 12/1

9. Meantime 15/1

10. Multiplier 15/1

11. Epicharis 4/1

12. Patch 12/1

