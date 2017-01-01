49ers fire Chip Kelly, Trent Baalke in major reset

January 20, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Chip Kelly (left) and San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke (right) address the media in a press conference after naming Kelly as the new head coach for the 49ers at Levi's Stadium Auditorium. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports, Kyle Terada)

The San Francisco 49ers are hitting reset.

Chip Kelly was fired by the team Sunday after only one season as the team's coach, the 49ers announced. General manager Trent Baalke confirmed earlier in the day that he also had been relieved of his duties.

“Despite my feelings for Trent and Chip, I felt the decision to change our football leadership was absolutely necessary," 49ers owner Jed York said in a statement. The performance of this team has not lived up to my expectations or those of our fans, and that is truly disappointing. We all expected to see this team progress and develop as the season went on, but unfortunately that did not happen. That is why now is the time to find a new direction for this team.”

San Francisco went 2-14 in Kelly's lone season. The team also fired Jim Tomsula after just one conclusion at the conclusion of last year's campaign.

The 49ers will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. ET on Monday.

USA TODAY Sports