Lockdown lifted at TCU after road rage shooting between shuttle drivers

FORT WORTH -- A road rage situation between two shuttle bus drivers put Texas Christian University on high alert and the campus under lockdown for a short time this morning.

In a tweet Tuesday just before 7:30 a.m., the university told those on campus that there was an armed shooter and to "seek safe shelter immediately."

TCU Alert - Armed person on campus. Seek safe shelter immediately. More updates to follow as available. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017

Students tell WFAA they received the same alerts on their phones.

The lockdown was lifted just after 8 a.m.

TCU Alert - All clear. Resume normal activities. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017

Fort Worth PD says the incident stemmed from two Roadrunner Shuttle drivers getting into an argument near the TCU campus. One driver fired a gun at the other but missed. The driver then rammed his shuttle into the other driver's shuttle.

The suspect took off from the scene and police are actively searching for him. TCU said the suspect was driving shuttle #24171, which was found off campus abandoned. He remains at-large.

Lockdown remains. Suspect: black male, white shirt, black pants, driving TCU shuttle #24171. If bus seen, call 817-257-7777 or 911. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017

There is no word yet on injuries. Police say Roadrunner is a shuttle service used by the university. It's not clear yet if students were on board.

