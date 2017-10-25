Astros come back to stun Dodgers in classic World Series Game 2

George Springer's 11'th inning homer put the Astros ahead for good. (USA Today Sporting image)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- The game: Now, this World Series has some drama.

What looked like a sure-fire two games-to-none lead for the Dodgers is all even thanks to some late-inning heroics from the top of the Astros order.

George Springer’s two-run blast in the top of the 11th was the final blow in a slugfest that included seven home runs and blown saves by both teams’ closers.

Houston trailed 3-1 entering the eighth inning with a dominant Dodger bullpen that had pitched 28 consecutive scoreless innings in the postseason poised to close things out. However, Correa’s RBI single and Marwin Gonzalez’s solo homer off Kenley Jansen pulled Houston even and forced extra innings.

With Josh Fields taking over for Jansen in the 10th, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the 10th inning to put the Astros in front.

However, the Dodgers came right back in the bottom of the frame.

Yasiel Puig hit a leadoff homer of his own in the bottom of the 10th and the Dodgers tied the game on a two-out RBI single by Kike’ Hernandez off closer Ken Giles.

