Astros Yuli Gurriel makes gesture in dugout that may draw punishment

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers (USA Today) (Photo: Thomas Shea)

HOUSTON, Tex. -- The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Friday night in Game 3 of the 2017 World Series.

Houston first baseman Yuli Gurriel contributed to the win with a home run early on. Yet the homer is not the act most people will remember from him -- rather, that would be what he did in the dugout afterward. That's because Gurriel, who played in Japan in 2014, appeared to mock Yu Darvish's ethnicity by placing his fingers outside of his eyes and pulling.

Gurriel appears to say the word "chinito," which loosely translates to "little Chinese boy" in Spanish. That's not technically a slur, but combining it with the act makes it hard to draw any conclusion other than Gurriel was being insensitive -- and, at minimum, borderline hateful.

Perhaps predictably, Major League Baseball will look into Gurriel's actions -- remember, players like Kevin Pillar and Matt Joyce have been suspended for using homophobic slurs.

Darvish, meanwhile, showed remarkable restraint while calling for MLB to punish Gurriel

In Japanese Darvish told reporters there should be some punishment for Gurriel from MLB — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) October 28, 2017

Yu Darvish is aware of Yuli Gurriel’s gesture. Said it was “disrespectful.” “I’m sure the Astros have Asian fans too” — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) October 28, 2017

Yu Darvish said Yuli Gurriel’s gesture was “disrespectful.” — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) October 28, 2017

