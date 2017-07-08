Celebrity players come out for good cause

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tampa man accused of disrupting flight
-
Harsh obituary goes viral
-
Gator snaps at diver on golf course
-
VERIFY: Bottled water safe after hours in hot car?
-
Casino winners have to pay taxpayers back
-
Mom charged with slaughtering family shows bizarre behavior in court
-
Tampa police investigating armed robbery at Marco's Pizza
-
Dog dies after panicking at fireworks
-
Meanest obituary ever
-
Who killed lulu
More Stories
-
Fourth TECO worker dies after accident at plantJul. 8, 2017, 10:17 p.m.
-
Here are 100 Amazon Prime Day deals 48 hours early!Jul. 8, 2017, 8:59 p.m.
-
Man attacked by gator remains hospitalizedJul. 8, 2017, 4:08 p.m.