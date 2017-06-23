Gators lose to TCU 9-2, forced into CWS elimination game

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Evan Skoug hit a bases-clearing double and four TCU pitchers combined on a five-hitter to lead the Horned Frogs to a 9-2 win over Florida that forced a second Bracket 2 final at the College World Series.
Freshman Charles King starred in relief for the Frogs as he retired nine of the last 11 batters he faced.
The teams will meet again Saturday night. The winner advances to the best-of-three finals starting Monday.
