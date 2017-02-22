Report: MLB to use dugout signal for intentional walk

Baseball games would be about a minute shorter by eliminating throwing four balls for an intentional walk, according to ESPN. Rob Carr/Getty Images (Photo: Rob Carr, 2011 Getty Images)

Major League Baseball has announced that a signal from the dugout -- not four thrown balls -- will give a batter an intentional walk, the latest change the league hopes will speed up the pace of games.

The announcement made Tuesday night, according to ESPN, was made after the league and players union have agreed to the change. The league also has that the strike zone be raised.

Only weeks ago the league announced it would start extra innings with a runner on second base in its rookie ball division, the lowest level.

ESPN estimates that getting rid of throwing four balls for a walk would trim about a minute from a game, and in an era when there are fewer intentional walks. Last season there were only 932 free walks -- one every 2.6 games.

