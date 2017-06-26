Singer's 12 Ks help Gators beat LSU 4-3 in CWS finals opener

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Brady Singer struck out a career-high 12 in seven innings, Jonathan India doubled in two runs, and Florida beat LSU 4-3 in Game 1 of the College World Series finals Monday night.

The Gators (51-19) need a win Tuesday or Wednesday to earn their first national championship.

Singer's strikeout total was highest by a single pitcher in a CWS finals game. Singer (9-5) limited LSU (52-19) to three singles before Antoine Duplantis homered in the sixth.

Most strikeouts ever in a CWS Final game ✅



Most strikeouts ever by a @GatorsBB in a CWS game ✅



Brady Singer: 1️⃣2️⃣ Ks



STRAIGHT. DEALING. pic.twitter.com/AkYkJWeBZB — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 27, 2017

Florida led 3-0 after LSU starter Russell Reynolds (1-2) issued three straight walks in the fourth, with India driving in two runs on a ground-rule double.

Down 4-2, LSU threatened in the eighth. Josh Smith sent a ball into the right-center gap to drive in a run. He was thrown out trying for second by Nick Horvath, who entered as a pinch runner in the top of the eighth and stayed in the game as the center fielder.

© 2017 Associated Press