Social media reacts to Florida Gators' first NCAA baseball title

Mark Bergin, WTSP 4:05 AM. EDT June 28, 2017

OMAHA, Neb. – The Florida Gators won their first national title in baseball on Tuesday night in a 6-1 victory over the LSU Tigers.

Florida scored four runs in the eighth inning to win the College World Series finals.

The Gators posted the eighth sweep in the 15 years of the best-of-three finals format.

Gators pitcher and Detroit Tigers first-round selection Alex Faedo was named as the College World Series’ most outstanding player.

Faedo threw 14⅓  scoreless innings in the 2017 CWS. He is an alum of Alonso High School.

Here’s a look at the social media reaction from Tuesday night’s national title game:

