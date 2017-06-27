Social media reacts to Florida Gators' first NCAA baseball title

Florida Gators players and coaches celebrate with the national championship trophy after the game against the LSU Tigers in game two of the championship series of the 2017 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha on June 27, 2017. (Photo: Steven Branscombe, USA TODAY Sports)

OMAHA, Neb. – The Florida Gators won their first national title in baseball on Tuesday night in a 6-1 victory over the LSU Tigers.

Florida scored four runs in the eighth inning to win the College World Series finals.

The Gators posted the eighth sweep in the 15 years of the best-of-three finals format.

Gators pitcher and Detroit Tigers first-round selection Alex Faedo was named as the College World Series’ most outstanding player.

Faedo threw 14⅓ scoreless innings in the 2017 CWS. He is an alum of Alonso High School.

Here’s a look at the social media reaction from Tuesday night’s national title game:

The Florida Gators are the Kings of College Baseball! 👑 pic.twitter.com/kSoJVbCQDM — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 28, 2017

That feeling when you win your school's first ever College World Series. pic.twitter.com/jWvaC0Ewj3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 28, 2017

The Florida Gators have won its first College World Series title in school history. pic.twitter.com/bmQ1dmuFKm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 28, 2017

Alex Faedo: Most Outstanding Player; 14 1/3 scoreless innings in 2017 CWS, 5th-most innings without allowing an earned run in single CWS pic.twitter.com/UQxgddmFza — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 28, 2017

⭐️ ALEX FAEDO ⭐️



2017 #CWS Most Outstanding Player pic.twitter.com/r3AgVXFY3O — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 28, 2017

Florida won its first College World Series in its 11th appearance; most appearances at time of first title in College World Series history. pic.twitter.com/aGVWHavwTx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 28, 2017

Congrats @GatorsBB! Proud to be a Gator! — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) June 28, 2017

Congrats @GatorsBB total team effort. Go Gators!!!! — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) June 28, 2017

The ONLY school in SEC history to win national championships in baseball, men's basketball and football: @FloridaGators. pic.twitter.com/8NLMeLHsPb — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 28, 2017

For the first time in 105 years of baseball at the University of Florida, the #Gators celebrate as NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!! pic.twitter.com/SvRujJWe7E — #InAllKindsOfWeather (@AllKindsWeather) June 28, 2017

It's a great day to be a Gator! pic.twitter.com/8O1gTLgbhN — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 28, 2017

